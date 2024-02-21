Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 468 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.68 on Wednesday, reaching $423.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,399,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,057,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.98. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $439.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

