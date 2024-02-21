Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 878,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,987,000 after acquiring an additional 331,927 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 180,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 420,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 176,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 30,170 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EWJ traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466,016. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

