Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.8% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.61. 2,104,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,798. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

