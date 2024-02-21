Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Citigroup by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,260,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 840,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,883,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 463,507 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,122,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,431,000 after acquiring an additional 514,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Shares of C traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. 5,314,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,743,111. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

