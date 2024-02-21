Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DVY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 196,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.