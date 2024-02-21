Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,351.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EWC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. 1,121,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,721. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

