Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.51. 14,268,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,757,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

