Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 18,081 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 11.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.58. The company had a trading volume of 879,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

