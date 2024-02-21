Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,084 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RYU traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $52.78. 48,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $324.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.