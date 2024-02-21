Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.54. 63,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,925. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $268.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

