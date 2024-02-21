Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,445,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,045. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

