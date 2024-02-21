Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Position Lowered by Ursa Fund Management LLC

Ursa Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,737 shares during the period. Star makes up 15.2% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Star worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Star by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 353,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Star by 330.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Star by 272.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star by 24.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star by 43,700.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Price Performance

Shares of STHO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,328. Star Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Star Company Profile

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

