Sprout Social’s (SPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

