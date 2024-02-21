Sprout Social’s (SPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPT
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprout Social
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.