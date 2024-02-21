Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.2 million-$97.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.0 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.230 EPS.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.99. 1,174,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.