SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 925,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.