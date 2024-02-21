SPACE ID Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $285.37 million and approximately $146.33 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,245,041 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 467,245,041.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.629954 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $244,848,993.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

