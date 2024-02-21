Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Sonoco Products worth $69,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,429,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 653,229 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after buying an additional 642,109 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SON. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,092. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.