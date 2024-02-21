SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.42, but opened at $70.01. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $71.37, with a volume of 2,228,572 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average is $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

