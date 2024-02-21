Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,361.60 ($17.14).
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.89) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.48) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,248 ($15.71) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
