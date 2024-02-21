Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 183.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after buying an additional 1,394,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,167,191 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE SMAR traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $41.94. 292,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,866. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

