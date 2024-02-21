Sleep Number (SNBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sleep Number to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.09 million, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.87. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 125,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 23,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sleep Number by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sleep Number

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.