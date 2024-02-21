Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZZZ. CIBC decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.67.

TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.45. 24,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,640. The stock has a market capitalization of C$950.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$21.31 and a 12-month high of C$29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

