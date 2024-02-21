Silynxcom Ltd.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Quiet Period To End on February 21st

Silynxcom’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 21st. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Silynxcom Trading Up 0.9 %
SYNX opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Silynxcom has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Silynxcom Company Profile
