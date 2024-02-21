SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Set at C$8.25 by BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) received a C$8.25 price target from equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.
SIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$74,630.00. In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total transaction of C$167,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$74,630.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $838,143.
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
