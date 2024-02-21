Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) received a C$5.00 price objective from equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SVM. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of SVM stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.22. 58,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.92. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

