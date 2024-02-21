Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 10052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

SLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

