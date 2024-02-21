Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 14.3%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 161,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 600,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 32.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About Sienna Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.