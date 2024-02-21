Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.0 million-$875.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.3 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Trading Down 5.2 %

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

SSTK stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 752,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,824. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.