Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $20.49. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 33,460 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 315.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

