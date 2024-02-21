Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Shell by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 332,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 17,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 91,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shell by 314.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 27,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $64.21. 4,907,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,168. The firm has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

