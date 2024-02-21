Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,524.14

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,524.14 ($31.78) and traded as high as GBX 2,571 ($32.37). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,543 ($32.02), with a volume of 271,927 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Severn Trent to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($30.22) to GBX 2,450 ($30.85) in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

About Severn Trent

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,570.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,524.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57. The firm has a market cap of £7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,126.19, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

