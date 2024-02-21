Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 318056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

