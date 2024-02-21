SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on SEIC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $67.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,013 shares of company stock worth $4,166,719 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.