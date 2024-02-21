Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $68.35 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.