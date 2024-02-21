Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for DoorDash in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

DASH stock opened at $115.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in DoorDash by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $663,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

