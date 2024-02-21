Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 921,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 378,252 shares.The stock last traded at $71.88 and had previously closed at $71.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after buying an additional 1,598,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after buying an additional 1,554,598 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after buying an additional 1,243,099 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,218,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.