SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

