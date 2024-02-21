Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0102 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and $883.76 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.98 or 0.05689461 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00025159 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,655,292,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,662,984 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

