Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. Argus raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.08.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.40. 2,286,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,627. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $295.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.58 and a 200 day moving average of $235.88.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,476,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,378,805 shares of company stock worth $368,320,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,626,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,005,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

