Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Boosted by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.81.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,801,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,757,207.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,801,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,757,207.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,107.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,378,805 shares of company stock worth $368,320,206. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.16. 1,429,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.88. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $295.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

