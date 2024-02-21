Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $153,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.81.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,801,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,757,207.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,801,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,757,207.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total value of $2,889,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378,805 shares of company stock worth $368,320,206 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.53. 1,142,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,303. The firm has a market cap of $271.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.88.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

