Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Position Increased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Safehold were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 36.61, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.65%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

