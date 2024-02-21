Safe (SAFE) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Safe has a total market cap of $72.59 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00006808 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.48203365 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

