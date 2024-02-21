Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 1,074,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,714,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get Sabre alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sabre

Sabre Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discerene Group LP increased its position in Sabre by 3.0% during the third quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,982,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 461,115 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Sabre by 214.7% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 819,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 559,088 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sabre by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.