Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215,515 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Ryerson worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ryerson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $189,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,318.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,318.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

