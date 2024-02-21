Rune Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Rune token can now be bought for about $5.04 or 0.00009814 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $98,864.53 and $226,250.64 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.14805846 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $226,783.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

