RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $91.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get RTX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Activity at RTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

RTX opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. RTX has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

(Get Free Report

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.