RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $91.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.71.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RTX opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. RTX has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
