Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,760 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.