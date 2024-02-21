Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,342. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

