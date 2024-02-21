Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $38.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

